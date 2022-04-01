CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that $9,401,593 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will go toward four grant programs in West Virginia.

“These grants will provide resources to strengthen our health centers, support access to health services that our elderly population rely on, and assist parents with young children. I’m thrilled this funding is heading to West Virginia because it will directly help mothers, children, and families across our state maintain strong and healthy lives,” Senator Capito said.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing $9.4 million in these four critical programs to support West Virginians who want home care, care for mothers and their children and to provide additional support for health centers that are operating on shoestring budgets,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards listed below:

· West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Money Follows the Person (RCMFTP) – $3,830,665

· West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program–$2,000,000

· Change, Inc.: Health Center Cluster –$1,794,145

· Rainelle Medical Center, Inc.: Health Center Cluster –$1,776,783