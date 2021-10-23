CDC issue Food Safety Alert involving Salmonella outbreak linked to Citterio brand Salame Sticks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Like every Saturday for the last two years, the St. John's Parish Center on the campus of West Virginia University served breakfast to Morgantown's homeless community. An average of 40 people come to the weekly event.

Fruit, bagels, pepperoni rolls, and more lined the long table in front of the room. There were hot and cold drinks available, as well. For a few hours on Saturday morning, people filtered in and out of the church to grab a bite, sit down, and relax. The church also gave a presentation for those that chose to stay a while.