CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Certain veterans deployed to combat zones have the opportunity to enroll directly in VA health care without having to apply for VA benefits first, until the end of the month.

In order to be eligible, you must have deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, according to a Department of Veterans Affairs press release.

“Even if you don’t need this care now, you may need it in the future – and once you’re in, you have access for life,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in the release. “But don’t wait – the deadline is September 30 – so go to VA.gov/PACT and apply today.”

Veterans who don’t meet the criteria are still able to access VA health care by filing for VA benefits or based on income, or if they are granted service connection for any health condition.

To learn more about the enrollment deadline, visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411.