CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — People in West Virginia are worried about possible contamination of their drinking water after a train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3. However, the Clarksburg Water Board (CWB) says that its water source is still safe.

According to a CWB release, while the chemical spill has affected the Ohio River, which runs through West Virginia and is a water source for many regions, the CWB—and the municipalities and public service districts serviced by CWB—assured their customers that they are under no threat of contamination at this point in time.

“Our water is not pulled from the Ohio River,” said Jason Myers, general manager of the Clarksburg Water Board. “Contamination from the spill in Ohio will not be in the source water we use.”

The CWB’s primary source is the West Fork River, which originates in central West Virginia and flows north into the Monongahela and Allegheny Rivers.

Water consumed by “customers of the Clarksburg Water Board, City of Bridgeport, City of Salem, City of Shinnston, City of Stonewood, Town of Anmoore, Town of Nutter Fort, East View Public Service District, Enlarged Hepzibah Public Service District, Good Hope Public Service District, Greater Harrison Public Service District, Shortline Public Service District, Summit Park Public Service District, Sun Valley Public Service District, and Tri County Water Association are all unaffected by contamination in the Ohio River,” the release said.

Those with questions can call the Clarksburg Water Board at 304-623-3711.