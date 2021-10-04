Clinics to provide Flu vaccines to Veterans

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley VA Medical Center have developed a plan to help Veterans receive their flu vaccines.

A “drive-thru” option will be available for Veterans from Oct. 18 through Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be a clinic day. No appointments at the Beckley VAMC location will be necessary.

On, Oct. 5, 7, 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, the Greenbrier VA Outpatient Clinic will host their own event. Veterans must make an appointment first at 304-497-3900.

Similarly, the Princeton VA Outpatient Clinic will also be by appointment only at 304-323-4020.

A Mobile Medical Unit will act as a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 28 and Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center. Veterans can call 304-619-4311 to make an appointment.

If you have any questions, ask your primary care provider.