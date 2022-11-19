CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Nov. 20, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) will host its annual “Special Place” ceremony at The Clay Center in Charleston, starting at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will honor the 306 West Virginians who donated organs, tissue and corneas in 2021.

“The decision to become a donor isn’t always an easy one. It’s a decision that requires generosity and selflessness. There are thousands of people waiting every day for a hero of their own,” said Susan Stuart, president and CEO, CORE. “Donor families understand that the decision to donate was one that someone else’s life literally depended on. That is true heroism.”

WV Delegate Moore Capito will speak at the event along with William Davis, who will remember his father-in-law, Cecil Lockhart, the oldest organ donor in the history of the United States; Steve Laster, who will talk about his life as a transplant recipient; Jennifer Bruek, who will share her story of waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant. Also in attendance will be Pastor Jennie Lawrence, who will give the invocation.

Donor family members will have the chance to pin homemade quilt squares to remember their loved ones before the ceremony, and after the ceremony, will be able to do an honor walk.

Alongside vocalist Mark Davis will be pianist Mary Beth Norman, bagpiper Greg McVey and harpist Melody Rapier, who will all act as musical guests.

You can register to CORE by visiting core.org/register.