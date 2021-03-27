1 in 4 pre-registered WV seniors still on vaccine waitlist

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Up to a quarter of the senior citizens who have pre-registered for a coronavirus vaccine through West Virginia’s state system have yet to book an appointment.

The health secretary said Friday that a total of 11,000 to 12,000 residents aged 65 and older don’t have a shot scheduled yet. But he said “a lot of these individuals” may have gone to a pharmacy or clinic instead.

The state has a goal of vaccinating 85% of seniors.

West Virginia also is targeting teenagers and people in their 20s to stop the spread. Clinics at high schools and colleges are planned.

