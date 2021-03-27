1 in 4 pre-registered WV seniors still on vaccine waitlist

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, nursing home residents make a line for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Vaccines have begun saving lives in New York’s nursing homes, but they haven’t yet cured another crisis caused by the pandemic: loneliness. Persistently high rates of COVID-19 have left the majority of the state’s nursing homes off limits to visitors, despite relaxed guidance meant to help reopen them.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Up to a quarter of the senior citizens who have pre-registered for a coronavirus vaccine through West Virginia’s state system have yet to book an appointment.

The health secretary said Friday that a total of 11,000 to 12,000 residents aged 65 and older don’t have a shot scheduled yet. But he said “a lot of these individuals” may have gone to a pharmacy or clinic instead.

The state has a goal of vaccinating 85% of seniors.

West Virginia also is targeting teenagers and people in their 20s to stop the spread. Clinics at high schools and colleges are planned.