1,149 new COVID cases, 31 deaths reported Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,149 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Dec. 22.

On Tuesday, it confirmed 820 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 317,540 (+1,149) total cases and 5,242 (+31) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,727 (+129) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old male from Ohio County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, a 37-year old male from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Mason County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 52-year old female from Mingo County, a 58-year old female from Summers County, a 60-year old female from Marion County, a 40-year old male from Doddridge County, an 86-year old male from Jefferson County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old male from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Jackson County, a 65-year old male from Marshall County, a 28-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 91-year old female from Fayette County, a 40-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year old male from Morgan County, a 54-year old male from Nicholas County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 44-year old male from Barbour County, a 61-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Hardy County, a 72-year old male from Lewis County, a 64-year old male from Logan County, and a 73-year old male from Mineral County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 60-year old male from Wood County. This death occurred in October 2021.

“During the holiday season, we feel the loss of loved ones with a deeper pain,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each person lost to this virus is loved and remembered. Please obtain your vaccine or booster today to honor their memory.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (82), Berkeley (1,299), Boone (97), Braxton (63), Brooke (88), Cabell (354), Calhoun (44), Clay (45), Doddridge (30), Fayette (351), Gilmer (43), Grant (60), Greenbrier (187), Hampshire (66), Hancock (120), Hardy (77), Harrison (314), Jackson (87), Jefferson (494), Kanawha (543), Lewis (62), Lincoln (91), Logan (148), Marion (218), Marshall (99), Mason (113), McDowell (106), Mercer (434), Mineral (93), Mingo (98), Monongalia (252), Monroe (117), Morgan (166), Nicholas (195), Ohio (230), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (102), Putnam (252), Raleigh (449), Randolph (103), Ritchie (38), Roane (64), Summers (56), Taylor (82), Tucker (11), Tyler (13), Upshur (81), Wayne (153), Webster (30), Wetzel (38), Wirt (15), Wood (234), Wyoming (93).

According to the dashboard, 1,094,462 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 914,426 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 300,635 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.