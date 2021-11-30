FILE – President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Nov. 3, 2021. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. It sees getting more people vaccinated and finally controlling COVID-19 as the key to reviving the country and Biden’s own standing. But the coronavirus has proved to be a vexing challenge for the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The lawsuit, put forth by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alongside 11 other states to stop the Biden Administration from implementing additional vaccine mandates, has been successful.



To oppose the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers, the coalition of 12 states filed a lawsuit along with an “accompanying request for a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.”

The nationwide preliminary injunction was held Tuesday evening.

Attorney General Morrisey said, “Such mandates threaten to further burden the health care sector and patient well-being in West Virginia, where a large percentage of nursing home and other long-term care facilities are already facing worker shortages.”

The coalition argued that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) lacked the statutory authority to enforce the mandate. They also argued that it “violates the Social Security Act’s prohibition on regulations that control the hiring and firing of health care workers.”

The court ruled to block the additional vaccine mandates.

According to CMS, the vaccine mandate affects about a quarter of the nation’s health care workers, those who chose not to get vaccinated.



Along with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, attorneys general from Louisiana, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah are also plaintiffs in the case.