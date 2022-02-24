CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths on Feb. 24.

On Wednesday, 708 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 487,446 (+1,240) total cases and 6,288 (+38) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 3,336 (-238) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Calhoun County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 77-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Jackson County, a 53-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old female from Lincoln County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Barbour County, an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 70-year old male from Summers County, a 67-year old female from Marion County, a 96-year old female from Barbour County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, a 69-year old male from Barbour County, and an 80-year old male from Kanawha County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 64-year old female from McDowell County, a 56-year old female from Hampshire County, an 83-year old female from Braxton County, a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 74-year old male from Wayne County, a 63-year old male from Boone County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Barbour County, an 85-year old female from Marshall County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 30-year old male from Wayne County, a 62-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 90-year old male from Wetzel County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (59), Berkeley (105), Boone (39), Braxton (36), Brooke (22), Cabell (173), Calhoun (24), Clay (19), Doddridge (17), Fayette (122), Gilmer (11), Grant (19), Greenbrier (77), Hampshire (41), Hancock (24), Hardy (11), Harrison (197), Jackson (28), Jefferson (59), Kanawha (247), Lewis (34), Lincoln (64), Logan (60), Marion (106), Marshall (83), Mason (59), McDowell (85), Mercer (161), Mineral (27), Mingo (55), Monongalia (135), Monroe (35), Morgan (10), Nicholas (62), Ohio (60), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (12), Preston (71), Putnam (95), Raleigh (170), Randolph (29), Ritchie (26), Roane (33), Summers (23), Taylor (74), Tucker (3), Tyler (21), Upshur (64), Wayne (69), Webster (29), Wetzel (33), Wirt (4), Wood (135), Wyoming (60).

According to the dashboard, 1,113,597 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 960,785 people, or 53.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 409,785 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.