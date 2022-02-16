CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,279 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths on Feb. 16.

On Tuesday, 978 new COVID-19 cases and 44 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 479,214 (+1,279) total cases and 6,104 (+37) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 5,271 (-680) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, a 63-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 47-year old female from Wirt County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old male from Mingo County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Mineral County, a 96-year old female from Berkeley County, a 95-year old female from Tyler County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Boone County, an 82-year old female from Marshall County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Upshur County, a 54-year old male from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Brooke County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Wirt County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old male from Harrison County, and an 87-year old female from Cabell County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 50-year old female from Boone County. This death occurred in January 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (177), Boone (73), Braxton (31), Brooke (24), Cabell (229), Calhoun (17), Clay (20), Doddridge (27), Fayette (192), Gilmer (20), Grant (23), Greenbrier (131), Hampshire (49), Hancock (38), Hardy (26), Harrison (314), Jackson (42), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (594), Lewis (44), Lincoln (77), Logan (145), Marion (201), Marshall (88), Mason (85), McDowell (116), Mercer (239), Mineral (74), Mingo (137), Monongalia (192), Monroe (53), Morgan (26), Nicholas (88), Ohio (51), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (23), Preston (116), Putnam (198), Raleigh (306), Randolph (46), Ritchie (24), Roane (39), Summers (29), Taylor (43), Tucker (17), Tyler (14), Upshur (126), Wayne (98), Webster (19), Wetzel (43), Wirt (13), Wood (185), Wyoming (122).

According to the dashboard, 1,110,578 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 957,6903 people, or 53.5% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 403,853 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.