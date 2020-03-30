16 members of Morgantown church return home after being stuck in Honduras because of COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sixteen members of the Morgantown Church of Christ (MCoC) safely returned home on Friday, March 27, after being stuck in Honduras for roughly two weeks because of the coronavirus.

The members went on a service trip with the intention of building six homes, a daycare center, working at an orphanage and other service projects, but could not complete their mission. That is according to church elder and member of the trip, Richard Moore, who said it was largely through the help of elected officials that they managed to return home.

“We are extremely happy to be back and all of the family members who were here are extremely happy that everyone is home and that everyone is safe and that at this point in time,” Moore said. “There doesn’t seem to be any sickness among any of the group.”

Tracy Hagedorn, a member of MCoC who was part of the group along with her daughter, said it was specifically Collen Lewis in the office of Sen. Manchin, Kallie Vernon in the office of Sen. Capito and Linda Woolridge in Rep. McKinley’s office who helped. She added that they were very thankful to all of them for their work to get them home.

None of the 16 trip-goers have been tested, which came as a surprise when they flew back to the U.S. because they expected to be tested thoroughly having returned from another country, Moore said. None have symptoms of COVID-19 and for that they are thankful.

Moore said things went south almost immediately when they arrived in Honduras around 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. However, shortly before 6 p.m. of that same Saturday, the group that was sponsoring them called the missionary they were working with and told them they needed to get on a plane and return home in order to avoid being stranded.

“Sunday we couldn’t do anything because everything was closed,” Moore said. “Monday morning, two of us plus one of the missionaries were on the phone all day, talking to the airlines, trying to make plans to get out of there. The other 14 members were able to get out and build one house.”

Children from the village gather to play as MCoC builds a home in their village.

Courtesy of: Tracy Hagedorn

If their missionary partners had told them just one day before they left the U.S., they could’ve avoided this chaos. However, they managed to build one house, meaning the trip was not a loss.

The house the MCoC group managed to complete.

Courtesy of: Tracy Hagedorn

Throughout the difficult process, Moore said his group was safe but was frustrated. Overall though, he said his group was amazing and that he couldn’t have asked for a better attitude from them while being stranded.

“We just spent a lot of time talking and praying together and we came to the conclusion that that probably was our desire when we got there but obviously God had different plans for us,” Moore said. “We just decided to turn it all to him and whatever happened happened and we were okay with that.”

Hagedorn, a member of MCoC and trip goer said the group spent more than $20,000 to return home from Honduras because their stay depleted the funds they had allocated for the trip.

In response, the church has created a GoFundMe page.