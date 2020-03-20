1st case of COVID-19 confirmed in Kanawha County; 8th case positively identified in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/WBOY) – CAMC in Kanawha County has announced its first positive COVID-19 patient. The patient was identified early on as a possible COVID-19 case and has been properly isolated since entry into CAMC, according to the hospital’s website.

According to the West Virginia DHHR case tracker, this is the 8th confirmed positive case of coronavirus in the state, and the first in Kanawha County. This was the third positive case of COVID-19 to be confirmed in West Virginia on Friday, all of which are in different counties.

COVID-19 was identified in Jackson and Jefferson counties earlier Friday afternoon.

