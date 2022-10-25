CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have announced that $2,811,617 will be used to “reimburse costs accrued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the announcement, the funding comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will go to the Thomas Health System and Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC)

“Our state reacted quickly at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and provided the resources needed to keep West Virginians safe, and take care of those who were ill. Both CAMC and Thomas Health played roles in our response efforts, and I’m glad to see support is on the way to help reimburse them for their hard work and dedication of their staff. I could not be more thankful for the selfless service of our health care professionals, and I am happy to secure the reimbursement they are due,” Senator Capito said.

“Our healthcare workers and first responders have gone above and beyond throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our fellow West Virginians safe. I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $2.8 million in the Charleston Area Medical Center and Thomas Health System to help reimburse resources used to purchase personal protective equipment and additional emergency protective measures needed during the pandemic,” Senator Manchin said.

Funds will be distributed to:

$1,763,347 – Charleston Area Medical Center