2 Harrison Co. middle schools closed for 2 weeks following positive COVID-19 case; cases identified at multiple schools in the county

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Bridgeport Middle School and South Harrison Middle School will both be closed for two weeks starting on Monday due to multiple COVID-19 cases being identified in the schools.

A post on the Harrison County Schools Facebook page on Friday stated that positive COVID-19 cases had been identified among one staff member at Washington Irving Middle School, one staff member at Nutter Fort Primary, one student at Bridgeport Middle School and one student at Bridgeport High School.

On Saturday, Harrison County Schools made a post stating that one student at South Harrison High School and one staff member at South Harrison Middle School had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Just a few hours later, Harrison County Schools made a separate post stating that South Harrison Middle School would be closed for two weeks beginning on Monday. Officials said that this due to numerous quarantines of students and staff as a result of contact tracing from the one confirmed case in the middle school. South Harrison Middle School will reopen on Monday, November 23, according to the post.

Another post was made to the page on Sunday afternoon, stating Bridgeport Middle School would also be closed for two weeks beginning on Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Officials said that the outbreak has identified four active positive COVID-19 cases and has led to numerous quarantines of students and staff. Bridgeport Middle School will reopen on Monday, November 23, according to the post. Officials said the epidemiological investigation and contact tracing are continuing, and remote instruction will take place during the closure.

Shortly after, Harrison County Schools made one more post stating that three students at Bridgeport Middle School, one staff member at Nutter Fort Primary and one staff member at Big Elm Elementary all tested positive for COVID-19.