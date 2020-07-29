2 Harrison County daycares closed for deep cleaning after staff member at each tests positive for COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two daycare centers, one in Bridgeport and one in Clarksburg, are closed after one staff member at each tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.

Peep’s Place Childcare Center in Clarksburg has been closed for five days for deep cleaning. The staff member who tested positive has been in isolation, and others who were around that person are in quarantine, officials said. It is set to reopen on Thursday, according to health department officials and the center’s Facebook page.

Cubby’s Childcare Center in Bridgeport is in the midst of its five-day deep clean and is following the same isolation and quarantine protocols as Peep’s.

There has not been a second positive case at either facility, health officials said. Should there be a second positive case at either facility, it would be considered an “outbreak” under CDC and state guidelines and would cause the facility to be closed for 14 days.