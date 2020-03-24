2 Harrison County residents test positive for COVID-19 at UHC

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people tested positive for coronavirus in Harrison County on Monday evening, according to a press release sent out by the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management.

According to the release, preliminary investigations showed that the two cases are unrelated and were contracted as a result of travel. The patients were tested at UHC, and the wife of one of the patients has been tested for showing signs of the illness, officials said, but the results of that test have yet to be received.

With the addition of the two cases from Harrison County, the number of coronavirus cases in the state rises to 22.