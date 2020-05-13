2 Morgantown businesses teamed up to provide free senior pictures for those graduating this May

WESTOVER, W.Va. – As the coronavirus continues to disrupt scheduled events like graduation and senior pictures, two local Morgantown businesses teamed up to help provide some relief.

Brittany Anne’s Events and Wooden Lace Photography scheduled a free photoshoot for graduating seniors Tuesday evening.

Brittany Anne’s Events provided the venue and backdrop for the photos while Wooden Lace Photography shot and edited a senior picture for anyone graduating this year.

The event was free to the public and open to seniors to participate, no matter what school they graduated from.

“Shannon reached out to me and really wanted to give back to the seniors because she knew a lot of them weren’t going to be able to go to graduation and might not be able to get those graduation pictures so she reached out to me and said, ‘hey, let’s do something fun for the seniors in the area to come get pictures, cap and gown pictures, free of charge with a beautiful backdrop and with a great professional photo,” said Brittany Fink, owner of Brittany Anne’s Events.

Both owners are looking into hosting another event like this one if graduating seniors are interested.