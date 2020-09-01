2 new coronavirus deaths reported in Taylor County; both patients were living in nursing facility

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Dr. David Bender, a health officer in Taylor County, has announced that the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department has confirmed the county’s 5th and 6th deaths related to coronavirus.

The deceased are an 83-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman, both of whom had been residents at the Genesis Rosewood nursing facility, according to a press release from the health department.

These are the 4th and 5th deaths from the Rosewood outbreak, the release explains.

The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department said it strongly encourages everyone to practice the

measures in place for their protection, including washing hands frequently, wearing face coverings, avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth, avoiding close contact and covering coughs and sneezes. Special measures must also be taken to protect individuals at increased risk of severe disease—people who are older or have other medical conditions, like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease and others.