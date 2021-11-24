2 WV pharmacies seek to re-vaccinate patients after giving overly-diluted doses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, on behalf of the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, state agencies are working with a family-owned pharmacy with two locations in Hancock County to re-vaccinate patients after the pharmacies administered “overly-diluted” doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and partners from the Joint Interagency Task Force for Vaccines (JIATF) are working with Davis Brothers Pharmacy to reach out to patients 12 years and older who received Pfizer vaccinations between April and November of 2021.

Administration of vaccines at both the New Cumberland and Chester locations of Davis Brothers Pharmacy is on hold effective November 17, 2021.

Those who receive over-diluted shots receive a lower-than-authorized dose of the vaccine. Patients who received their shots received at Davis Brothers pharmacies are advised to get revaccinated with a full dose.

“To increase protection for themselves and those around them, especially while awaiting maximum protection from revaccination, individuals who received the overly diluted Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a Davis Brothers Pharmacy in Hancock County are encouraged to wear a mask around others outside of their households, wash hands frequently, keep at least 6 feet of distance from others, and avoid large indoor gatherings,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

According to the DHHR, other COVID-19 vaccines, pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines, were not affected by the dosing error.