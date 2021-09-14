2021 Cranberry Mountain Nature Center shindig canceled due to rise in COVID cases

RICHWOOD, W.Va. — The Monongahela National Forest announced the cancelation of the 2021 Cranberry Mountain Nature Center due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.

“We are so disappointed to cancel the shindig again this year,” said Diana Stull, Cranberry Mountain Nature Center Director. “But we all must do everything we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Forest officials are hopeful that the shindig, along with everything else can go back to normal in 2022. For more information about the status of Monongahela National Forest recreation sites, click here.