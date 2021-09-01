2021 Salem Apple Butter Festival canceled

SALEM, W.Va. – The Salem Apple Butter Festival has been canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Facebook post from festival chairman Gary Martin, the board of directors made the decision amid concerns related to variant infections of COVID-19. The festival had been scheduled to be held Oct. 7–10.

The post states that the board took input from the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department and considered the current spread of the virus before making this decision.

Last year’s festival was canceled in May 2020.