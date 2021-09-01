2021 Salem Apple Butter Festival canceled

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, W.Va. – The Salem Apple Butter Festival has been canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Facebook post from festival chairman Gary Martin, the board of directors made the decision amid concerns related to variant infections of COVID-19. The festival had been scheduled to be held Oct. 7–10.

The post states that the board took input from the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department and considered the current spread of the virus before making this decision.

Last year’s festival was canceled in May 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories