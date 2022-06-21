CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 2,351 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 21. Due to holidays, these numbers include Friday through Tuesday’s cases and deaths.

On Thursday, the DHHR reported 556 new COVID cases and three additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 527,437 (+2,351) total cases and 7,018 (+1) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,905 (-99) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 79-year old female from Berkeley County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (14), Berkeley (119), Boone (25), Braxton (18), Brooke (22), Cabell (73), Calhoun (9), Clay (7), Doddridge (2), Fayette (41), Gilmer (11), Grant (14), Greenbrier (50), Hampshire (11), Hancock (14), Hardy (23), Harrison (91), Jackson (20), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (162), Lewis (34), Lincoln (16), Logan (39), Marion (91), Marshall (33), Mason (45), McDowell (22), Mercer (79), Mineral (35), Mingo (12), Monongalia (128), Monroe (26), Morgan (8), Nicholas (22), Ohio (34), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (4), Preston (17), Putnam (51), Raleigh (93), Randolph (25), Ritchie (7), Roane (39), Summers (13), Taylor (17), Tucker (4), Tyler (6), Upshur (26), Wayne (22), Webster (6), Wetzel (24), Wirt (5), Wood (82), Wyoming (31).

According to the dashboard, 1,134,667 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 981,178 or 54.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 513,600 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians, including children under five, are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are five and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.