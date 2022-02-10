2,416 new COVID cases, 27 deaths reported Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,416 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths on Feb. 10.

On Wednesday, 2,266 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 470,807 (+2,416) total cases and 5,966 (+27) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,589 (-750) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Morgan County, a 76-year old female from Summers County, a 65-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Ritchie County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Jackson County, a 46-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 100-year old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year old female from Jackson County, a 44-year old female from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Fayette County, a 45-year old female from Monongalia County, a 65-year old female from Monongalia County, a 43-year old male from Monroe County, an 89-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, and an 80-year old female from Cabell County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (84), Berkeley (259), Boone (99), Braxton (35), Brooke (31), Cabell (417), Calhoun (40), Clay (54), Doddridge (30), Fayette (268), Gilmer (23), Grant (37), Greenbrier (213), Hampshire (85), Hancock (39), Hardy (46), Harrison (336), Jackson (45), Jefferson (93), Kanawha (843), Lewis (64), Lincoln (107), Logan (172), Marion (235), Marshall (118), Mason (154), McDowell (168), Mercer (387), Mineral (104), Mingo (176), Monongalia (293), Monroe (86), Morgan (38), Nicholas (116), Ohio (131), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (47), Preston (152), Putnam (267), Raleigh (394), Randolph (110), Ritchie (37), Roane (61), Summers (80), Taylor (93), Tucker (33), Tyler (29), Upshur (120), Wayne (169), Webster (37), Wetzel (51), Wirt (27), Wood (281), Wyoming (143).

According to the dashboard, 1,108,426 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 955,482 people, or 53.3% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 389,832 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.