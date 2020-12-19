25 counties in red on WVDE school alert map

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education School Alert map shows 25 counties in the red this week.

As of Saturday, Dec. 19, the following counties are in the red:

Berkeley

Boone

Brooke

Doddridge

Grant

Greenbrier

Hampshire

Hancock

Hardy

Jackson

Lincoln

Logan

Marshall

Mason

Mingo

Mineral

Monongalia

Morgan

Ohio

Pleasants

Preston

Ritchie

Tyler

Wayne

Wood

This means, no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

The counties in the orange include:

Barbour

Braxton

Cabell

Clay

Fayette

Gilmer

Harrison

Jefferson

Kanawha

Marion

Mercer

Nicholas

Pendleton

Pocahontas

Putnam

Raleigh

Taylor

Upshur

Webster

Wetzel

Wirt

Wyoming

Meaning, extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only, and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.

Four counties are shown in the gold, these include:

Calhoun

Lewis

Monroe

Tucker

This means that extracurricular activities are permitted in-county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties.

The three counties in the yellow include:

Randolph

Roane

Summers

Extracurricular practices and competitions may occur for these counties. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings at all times for grades 3 and above.

Only one county is in the green this week – McDowell.

This means, extracurricular practices and competitions may occur. Health and safety precautions include, at a minimum, face coverings in grades 3 and above on school buses and when inside of school facilities.

Counties that voluntarily move into remote learning during the week (without being given the red designation by the DHHR or the Data Review Panel) will be identified with red asterisks on the map.

All schools, both public and private, are expected to adhere to the WVDE Saturday Education Map. Winter sports have been suspended until January 11, 2021, by order of the Governor.

For information about the data that guides the color-coded map or the Data Review Panel, please contact the DHHR at DHHRCommunications@wv.gov.