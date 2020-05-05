26th Annual Coalton Days Celebration canceled due to COVID-19

COALTON, W.Va. – As COVID-19 continues to sweep through the mountain state, popular summertime festivals are beginning to reschedule or even cancel this year’s events, including the annual Coalton Days Celebration.

Mayor Jim Rossi announced that the Coalton Town Council has made the difficult decision to cancel the 26th Annual Coalton Days Celebration to comply with Governor Jim Justice’s safety measures for COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled to run from June 9 through June 13, and usually features entertainment, a 5K run, a car show and local food.

Mayor Rossi explained that the decision to cancel the festival was to protect the safety of the many who come to the event.

There is no word at this time as to when the event will be rescheduled. More information is available for those who wish to keep up with event updates and a future date at the Facebook page for the Coalton Days Celebration.