28 to quarantine due to COVID-19 cases at Cabell County schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – 28 people are required to quarantine after two COVID-19 cases were reported from two Cabell County schools.

Cabell County Officials say the COVID-19 cases were reported at the Cabell County Career Technology Center (CCTC) and Cabell Midland High School (CMHS).

CCS officials say the people from CCTC and CMHS were last in school on Friday, Nov. 6. Contact tracing was conducted at both schools, leading to 23 people from CCTC and five people from CMHS to quarantine.

At this time, both CCTC and CMHS remain open on the blended learning scheduled.