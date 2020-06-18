3 Kanawha County COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says three cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County have been traced to travel related to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

On Wednesday, the Preston County Health Department announced eight new COVID-19 cases in the county had been linked to recent trips to Myrtle Beach.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD, is urging anyone who has traveled to the Myrtle Beach area to get tested for the virus.

“Even though Friday is a holiday, our clinic will be open,” Dr. Young said. “If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach recently, please come and get tested. Even if you don’t have symptoms of the disease.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department clinic at 108 Lee Street East, will accept patients from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Health department officials say appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 304-348-1088. Walk-ins may be asked to wait in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.