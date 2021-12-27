3,450 new COVID cases reported, active cases decline over holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,450 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths on Dec. 27.

On Dec. 23, it confirmed 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 322,485 (+3,450 since Thursday) total cases and 5,260 (+9) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,746 (-539) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Lincoln County, a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 31-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old female from Roane County, an 81-year old male from Braxton County, and a 64-year old female from Raleigh County.



“We mourn the loss of more West Virginians lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you have not yet been vaccinated, I urge you to schedule an appointment or visit one of our pop-up sites to protect yourself and your family.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (72), Berkeley (1,263), Boone (100), Braxton (71), Brooke (78), Cabell (386), Calhoun (36), Clay (47), Doddridge (24), Fayette (227), Gilmer (42), Grant (54), Greenbrier (211), Hampshire (74), Hancock (87), Hardy (72), Harrison (304), Jackson (85), Jefferson (547), Kanawha (576), Lewis (72), Lincoln (73), Logan (159), Marion (225), Marshall (136), Mason (103), McDowell (103), Mercer (469), Mineral (111), Mingo (86), Monongalia (305), Monroe (109), Morgan (154), Nicholas (142), Ohio (225), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (17), Preston (136), Putnam (296), Raleigh (374), Randolph (118), Ritchie (27), Roane (56), Summers (70), Taylor (95), Tucker (11), Tyler (21), Upshur (72), Wayne (150), Webster (32), Wetzel (56), Wirt (19), Wood (222), Wyoming (113).

According to the dashboard, 1,098,614 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 916,537 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 311,064 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.