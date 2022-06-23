CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 602 new COVID cases and 36 additional deaths on June 23.

On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 612 new COVID cases and no additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 528,651 (+602) total cases and 7,054 (+36) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,924 (+42) active cases.

According to the DHHR, from June 6-20, 2022, the National Center for Health Statistics was unable to certify deaths due to a data system update affecting all 50 states, including West Virginia. Thursday morning’s report reflects the outage in reporting.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 53-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Boone County, a 79-year old female from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Wyoming County, a 39-year old female from McDowell County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Logan County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Clay County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, a 91-year old male from Jackson County, an 81-year old male from Nicholas County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Preston County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 107-year old male from Logan County, a 50-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Wood County, a 91-year old female from Clay County, an 80-year old female from Morgan County, a 68-year old female from Braxton County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Wyoming County, a 75-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Putnam County, and an 84-year old male from Kanawha County. These deaths range from February through June 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (21), Berkeley (108), Boone (24), Braxton (12), Brooke (15), Cabell (101), Calhoun (14), Clay (4), Doddridge (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (19), Greenbrier (42), Hampshire (19), Hancock (25), Hardy (23), Harrison (104), Jackson (21), Jefferson (80), Kanawha (160), Lewis (24), Lincoln (11), Logan (42), Marion (79), Marshall (38), Mason (31), McDowell (28), Mercer (73), Mineral (36), Mingo (18), Monongalia (119), Monroe (26), Morgan (9), Nicholas (23), Ohio (27), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (3), Preston (17), Putnam (80), Raleigh (84), Randolph (21), Ritchie (5), Roane (39), Summers (15), Taylor (17), Tucker (2), Tyler (7), Upshur (28), Wayne (23), Webster (9), Wetzel (23), Wirt (3), Wood (79), Wyoming (33).

According to the dashboard, 1,135,271 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 981,583 or 54.8% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 515,158 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians, including children under five, are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are five and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.