382 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths confirmed on Wednesday

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 382 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Aug. 4.

The DHHR confirmed 267 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,144,242 (+6,778) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 168,330 (+382) total cases and 2,956 (+2) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old male from Morgan County and a 75-year old male from Cabell County.

“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your vaccine to protect your family, neighbors and friends.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,848 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,556), Berkeley (13,186), Boone (2,215), Braxton (1,061), Brooke (2,279), Cabell (9,208), Calhoun (406), Clay (547), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,717), Gilmer (900), Grant (1,328), Greenbrier (2,938), Hampshire (1,944), Hancock (2,886), Hardy (1,597), Harrison (6,404), Jackson (2,320), Jefferson (4,888), Kanawha (15,790), Lewis (1,389), Lincoln (1,628), Logan (3,365), Marion (4,800), Marshall (3,667), Mason (2,161), McDowell (1,676), Mercer (5,325), Mineral (3,018), Mingo (2,827), Monongalia (9,557), Monroe (1,249), Morgan (1,284), Nicholas (1,970), Ohio (4,420), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (969), Pocahontas (697), Preston (2,984), Putnam (5,506), Raleigh (7,252), Randolph (2,913), Ritchie (780), Roane (680), Summers (875), Taylor (1,333), Tucker (554), Tyler (773), Upshur (2,049), Wayne (3,283), Webster (621), Wetzel (1,441), Wirt (476), Wood (8,114), Wyoming (2,144)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Clay County in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 1,066,953 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 882,532 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.