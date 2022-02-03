3k new WV COVID cases, 15 deaths reported Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,291 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Feb. 3.

On Wednesday, 2,988 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 455,201 (+3,291) total cases and 5,829 (+15) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 11,057 (-434) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Mason County, a 41-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 62-year old male from Mason County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Hardy County, a 61-year old female from Mingo County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old male from Wyoming County, and a 79-year old female from Wood County. These deaths range from December 2021 through January 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (429), Boone (183), Braxton (39), Brooke (73), Cabell (692), Calhoun (75), Clay (39), Doddridge (45), Fayette (532), Gilmer (45), Grant (67), Greenbrier (311), Hampshire (127), Hancock (99), Hardy (72), Harrison (386), Jackson (65), Jefferson (211), Kanawha (1,130), Lewis (82), Lincoln (152), Logan (266), Marion (312), Marshall (154), Mason (235), McDowell (209), Mercer (469), Mineral (173), Mingo (179), Monongalia (508), Monroe (129), Morgan (52), Nicholas (194), Ohio (169), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (45), Preston (154), Putnam (452), Raleigh (659), Randolph (162), Ritchie (59), Roane (71), Summers (101), Taylor (107), Tucker (26), Tyler (39), Upshur (141), Wayne (216), Webster (55), Wetzel (83), Wirt (22), Wood (381), Wyoming (185).

According to the dashboard, 1,105,643 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 952,457 people, or 53.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 384,682 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.