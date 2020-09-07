4 positive COVID-19 cases identified at Upshur Co. Courthouse

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Commission issued a press release on Monday to provide details on the small COVID-19 outbreak at the County Courthouse.

The release began by stating that the Commission is being pro-active and taking all necessary precautionary measures to keep the exposure of county employees and residence at a minimum.

In the release, commissioners said that there have been four positive COVID-19 cases reported within the Upshur County Courthouse. The release stated that due to terminology used by health officials, the event at the courthouse is being referred to as an outbreak.

Elected officials and supervisors have been given direction to provide to their employees with regards to testing, symptom monitoring and quarantine, according to the release. Commissioners said that testing measures have been implemented for the individuals who have had contact with the affected department.

The release stated that as always, the Commission’s first priority is the health and safety of Upshur County employees and residents. As a result, online and telephone business with the courthouse is highly encouraged at this time. However, the courthouse will remain open during regular business hours Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for essential business only, as offices are minimally staffed.

Commissioners said that individuals who choose to visit the courthouse in-person will be encouraged by Court Security Officers to handle the business online or over the phone and the officers will respectfully decline individuals access to the facility if they are showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

The release stated that the Commission, along with other elected officials and county employees, stand ready to serve citizens safely and must do so by practicing social distancing, as recommended by the CDC.

Below are a list of phone numbers for conducting courthouse business over the phone: