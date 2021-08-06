429 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths confirmed in WV on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 429 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Aug. 6.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,158,359 (+7,421) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 168,733 (+429) total cases and 2,965 (+4) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, and a 53-year old male from Morgan County.

“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The vaccine is the best tool we have when it comes to protecting our fellow West Virginians.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 3,372 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,563), Berkeley (13,240), Boone (2,227), Braxton (1,067), Brooke (2,285), Cabell (9,291), Calhoun (410), Clay (551), Doddridge (657), Fayette (3,735), Gilmer (907), Grant (1,331), Greenbrier (2,941), Hampshire (1,951), Hancock (2,889), Hardy (1,600), Harrison (6,429), Jackson (2,338), Jefferson (4,903), Kanawha (15,844), Lewis (1,412), Lincoln (1,630), Logan (3,381), Marion (4,822), Marshall (3,694), Mason (2,167), McDowell (1,704), Mercer (5,348), Mineral (3,023), Mingo (2,843), Monongalia (9,581), Monroe (1,251), Morgan (1,290), Nicholas (1,979), Ohio (4,441), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (971), Pocahontas (697), Preston (2,991), Putnam (5,533), Raleigh (7,298), Randolph (2,938), Ritchie (782), Roane (685), Summers (876), Taylor (1,341), Tucker (560), Tyler (774), Upshur (2,087), Wayne (3,302), Webster (626), Wetzel (1,465), Wirt (476), Wood (8,148), Wyoming (2,158)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Clay County in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 1,069,935 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 883,920 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.