CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 978 new COVID-19 cases and 44 additional deaths on Feb. 15.

On Monday, 897 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 477,935 (+978) total cases and 6,067 (+44) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 5,951 (-1,311) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Clay County, a 74-year old female from Jefferson County, a 58-year old female from Lincoln County, a 66-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 87-year old female from Grant County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old male from Braxton County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 65-year old female from Marion County, a 55-year old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year old male from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old male from Fayette County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old female from Gilmer County, a 66-year old female from Boone County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Barbour County, a 91-year old female from Randolph County, a 91-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Roane County, a 97-year old female from Brooke County, an 88-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old male from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Morgan County, a 67-year old male from Logan County, a 69-year old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year old female from Wirt County, a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Wyoming County, a 71-year old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year old female from Hancock County, a 61-year old female from McDowell County, and a 79-year old female from Kanawha County. These deaths range from December 2021 through February 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (79), Berkeley (173), Boone (79), Braxton (35), Brooke (36), Cabell (277), Calhoun (18), Clay (31), Doddridge (18), Fayette (239), Gilmer (21), Grant (39), Greenbrier (169), Hampshire (44), Hancock (51), Hardy (25), Harrison (314), Jackson (46), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (619), Lewis (48), Lincoln (94), Logan (156), Marion (215), Marshall (104), Mason (96), McDowell (117), Mercer (297), Mineral (85), Mingo (191), Monongalia (197), Monroe (72), Morgan (23), Nicholas (102), Ohio (62), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (35), Preston (146), Putnam (217), Raleigh (343), Randolph (56), Ritchie (23), Roane (38), Summers (35), Taylor (53), Tucker (22), Tyler (20), Upshur (154), Wayne (125), Webster (17), Wetzel (39), Wirt (9), Wood (208), Wyoming (131).

According to the dashboard, 1,110,449 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 957,643 people, or 53.4% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 403,408 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.