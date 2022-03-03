CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 46 deaths on March 3. The number of total COVID cases was not updated as of noon on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 498 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 491,042 total cases and 6,427 (+46) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,049 (-94) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in all north central West Virginia counties.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Doddridge County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 97-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Marion County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 39-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old male from Jackson County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, and a 64-year old male from Taylor County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 69-year old female from Wyoming County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old male from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Boone County, an 82-year old female from Harrison County, an 84-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old male from Wayne County, a 61-year old male from Brooke County, an 80-year old female from Wayne County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, a 60-year old male from Boone County, a 59-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Morgan County, a 65-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old male from Jefferson County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Randolph County, a 93-year old female from Harrison County, a 79-year old female from Marion County, an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Wayne County, a 73-year old female from Summers County, a 48-year old female from Wayne County, a 42-year old male from Mingo County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Lincoln County, a 78-year old female from Putnam County, a 74-year old male from Wyoming County, and an 85-year old male from Hancock County. These deaths range from December 2021 through February 2022, with one death occurring in December 2020.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (25), Berkeley (78), Boone (21), Braxton (21), Brooke (25), Cabell (92), Calhoun (15), Clay (9), Doddridge (9), Fayette (69), Gilmer (2), Grant (7), Greenbrier (49), Hampshire (26), Hancock (10), Hardy (12), Harrison (121), Jackson (20), Jefferson (37), Kanawha (153), Lewis (12), Lincoln (20), Logan (48), Marion (95), Marshall (20), Mason (39), McDowell (44), Mercer (105), Mineral (16), Mingo (40), Monongalia (103), Monroe (19), Morgan (7), Nicholas (71), Ohio (20), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (6), Preston (53), Putnam (43), Raleigh (94), Randolph (28), Ritchie (16), Roane (12), Summers (14), Taylor (37), Tucker (10), Tyler (6), Upshur (50), Wayne (40), Webster (18), Wetzel (20), Wirt (5), Wood (81), Wyoming (45).

According to the dashboard, 1,115,123 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 962,359 people, or 53.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 411,952 boost doses have been administered. The vaccinations numbers were not updated on Thursday.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.