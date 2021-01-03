47 out of 55 WV counties are in red on today’s DHHR report

WV County Alert System map as of Jan. 3, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — There are 47 out of 55 West Virginia counties in the red on Sunday’s COVID-19 County Alert map.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources map has added Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, Taylor and Webster counties in the red. Tucker has moved from gold to orange overnight, with Randolph, Lewis, Clay, Roane, Mason and McDowell counties. Calhoun County remains the only county in yellow. There are no green or gold counties in today’s report.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Jan. 2, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,731 new cases.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman and an 87-year-old woman, all from Wood County.

West Virginia has lost 1,376 lives during the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Sunday, Jan. 3, 91,058 total COVID-19 cases, with 27,418 active cases and a daily positivity rate of 14.03%. The cumulative positivity rate is 5.03%.

There are 805 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 202 people in the ICU and 90 people on ventilators.

The Mountain State has received 103,375 COVID-19 vaccines and has administered 51,646 of the vaccine.

62,624 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (825), Berkeley (6,573), Boone (1,098), Braxton (561), Brooke (1,488), Cabell (5,491), Calhoun (141), Clay (268), Doddridge (269), Fayette (1,865), Gilmer (431), Grant (803), Greenbrier (1,612), Hampshire (1,038), Hancock (1,996), Hardy (826), Harrison (3,152), Jackson (1,239), Jefferson (2,492), Kanawha (9,008), Lewis (571), Lincoln (817), Logan (1,772), Marion (2,042), Marshall (2,201), Mason (1,084), McDowell (1,021), Mercer (3,081), Mineral (2,139), Mingo (1,526), Monongalia (5,578), Monroe (699), Morgan (682), Nicholas (732), Ohio (2,627), Pendleton (328), Pleasants (591), Pocahontas (367), Preston (1,773), Putnam (3,114), Raleigh (2,891), Randolph (1,224), Ritchie (375), Roane (323), Summers (482), Taylor (741), Tucker (348), Tyler (387), Upshur (999), Wayne (1,768), Webster (169), Wetzel (734), Wirt (238), Wood (5,231), Wyoming (1,227).