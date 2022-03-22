CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 90 new COVID cases and 9 additional deaths on March 22.

On Monday, 339 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 496,838 (+90) total cases and 6,660 (+9) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 508 (-115) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in almost all counties in West Virginia, including Monongalia, Marion, Preston, Taylor, Doddridge, Ritchie, Gilmer, Lewis, Barbour, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties in north central West Virginia.

Counties that are still recommended to wear masks according to the CDC are Harrison, Upshur, Raleigh, Mingo and Logan counties.

An encouraging amount of the U.S. is now green on the CDC’s mask recommendations map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year old female from Berkeley County, a 91-year old male from Putnam County, an 82-year old male from Taylor County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old female from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 89-year old female from Harrison County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (25), Boone (4), Braxton (14), Brooke (2), Cabell (33), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (4), Gilmer (0), Grant (5), Greenbrier (25), Hampshire (5), Hancock (5), Hardy (0), Harrison (17), Jackson (5), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (30), Lewis (3), Lincoln (8), Logan (7), Marion (20), Marshall (7), Mason (5), McDowell (19), Mercer (36), Mineral (4), Mingo (7), Monongalia (28), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (9), Ohio (7), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (12), Raleigh (23), Randolph (1), Ritchie (4), Roane (3), Summers (8), Taylor (9), Tucker (6), Tyler (0), Upshur (10), Wayne (7), Webster (8), Wetzel (6), Wirt (0), Wood (25), Wyoming (8).

According to the dashboard, 1,119,137 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 966,840 people, or 53.9% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 419,150 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.