502 COVID cases, 13 deaths reported Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 502 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Nov. 23.

On Monday, it confirmed 557 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 290,026 (+502) total cases and 4,770 (+13) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,733 (-263) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 47-year old male from Logan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 52-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old male from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Calhoun County, a 99-year old female from Tucker County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 47-year old female from Brooke County, a 60-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Upshur County, a 60-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old female from Wetzel County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County. These deaths range from October through November 2021, with one death occurring in August 2020.

“Our children are our most valuable resource,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all families whose children are eligible but not yet vaccinated to speak with their child’s pediatrician about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (532), Boone (102), Braxton (40), Brooke (87), Cabell (254), Calhoun (40), Clay (24), Doddridge (18), Fayette (227), Gilmer (12), Grant (66), Greenbrier (66), Hampshire (122), Hancock (116), Hardy (80), Harrison (266), Jackson (64), Jefferson (216), Kanawha (450), Lewis (108), Lincoln (70), Logan (105), Marion (235), Marshall (152), Mason (112), McDowell (86), Mercer (305), Mineral (95), Mingo (138), Monongalia (246), Monroe (37), Morgan (81), Nicholas (163), Ohio (189), Pendleton (60), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (19), Preston (159), Putnam (229), Raleigh (294), Randolph (98), Ritchie (27), Roane (45), Summers (33), Taylor (70), Tucker (18), Tyler (35), Upshur (93), Wayne (94), Webster (61), Wetzel (69), Wirt (24), Wood (276), Wyoming (48).

According to the dashboard, 1,075,219 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 916,333 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reports that 56,050 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.