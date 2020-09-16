7 deaths, over 175 coronavirus cases linked to Maine wedding

FILE – This Aug. 18, 2020, file photo shows the Big Moose Inn on Millinocket Lake in Millinocket, Maine. A COVID-19 outbreak connected to a wedding reception held at the inn in early August has led to more than 175 cases of the virus and at least five deaths. (Linda Coan O’Kresik/The Bangor Daily News via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Public health authorities say the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak linked to a Maine wedding reception has grown to seven.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday the August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket is linked to more than 175 confirmed cases of the virus.

The agency says the outbreak continues to sicken people around the state and is linked to other cases at a county jail and a rehabilitation center.

The outbreaks stemming from the event have spanned hundreds of miles in a state that had largely controlled the spread of coronavirus through the summer.

The church where the wedding was held said it is taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus.