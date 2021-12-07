771 new COVID cases, 31 deaths reported Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 771 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Dec. 7.

On Monday, it confirmed 689 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 302,120 (+771) total cases and 5,021 (+31) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,249 (+218) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old female from Lincoln County, a 64-year old male from Hampshire County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old female from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, a 46-year old male from Taylor County, and a 44-year old male from Hardy County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 21-year old male from Lewis County, a 56-year old female from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old male from Clay County, a 55-year old male from Taylor County, a 93-year old male from Calhoun County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Wetzel County, a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Wyoming County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, a 69-year old female from Roane County, an 86-year old male from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Braxton County, and a 75-year old female from Grant County. These deaths range from October through November 2021.

“We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Make the decision today to protect yourself, your family and your community by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (58), Berkeley (763), Boone (83), Braxton (47), Brooke (115), Cabell (359), Calhoun (36), Clay (32), Doddridge (18), Fayette (237), Gilmer (17), Grant (83), Greenbrier (102), Hampshire (109), Hancock (132), Hardy (66), Harrison (318), Jackson (82), Jefferson (372), Kanawha (573), Lewis (142), Lincoln (68), Logan (148), Marion (267), Marshall (123), Mason (92), McDowell (108), Mercer (399), Mineral (147), Mingo (154), Monongalia (303), Monroe (60), Morgan (110), Nicholas (220), Ohio (248), Pendleton (33), Pleasants (37), Pocahontas (12), Preston (129), Putnam (232), Raleigh (354), Randolph (94), Ritchie (44), Roane (69), Summers (34), Taylor (82), Tucker (20), Tyler (31), Upshur (92), Wayne (166), Webster (40), Wetzel (94), Wirt (27), Wood (379), Wyoming (89).

According to the dashboard, 1,074,297 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 900,909 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 246,099 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.