780 COVID cases, 31 deaths reported on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 780 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Nov. 30.

On Monday it confirmed 3,105 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 294,794 (+780) total cases and 4,868 (+31) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 5,800 (-191) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 54-year old male from Wayne County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, a 53-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 104-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Marion County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 67-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 93-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 83-year old female from Logan County, an 84-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old female from Webster County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old male from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year old male from Mineral County, a 58-year old male from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Hardy County, a 95-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, and a 47-year old female from Wirt County.

“Protect your loved ones by scheduling a COVID vaccine or booster,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “Both are available at clinics, pharmacies, local health departments and pop-up events statewide.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (45), Berkeley (521), Boone (78), Braxton (34), Brooke (73), Cabell (265), Calhoun (27), Clay (21), Doddridge (29), Fayette (177), Gilmer (10), Grant (50), Greenbrier (70), Hampshire (91), Hancock (97), Hardy (61), Harrison (267), Jackson (61), Jefferson (229), Kanawha (380), Lewis (86), Lincoln (61), Logan (95), Marion (174), Marshall (115), Mason (62), McDowell (59), Mercer (277), Mineral (95), Mingo (109), Monongalia (177), Monroe (42), Morgan (81), Nicholas (156), Ohio (180), Pendleton (30), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (16), Preston (107), Putnam (176), Raleigh (253), Randolph (55), Ritchie (13), Roane (41), Summers (29), Taylor (63), Tucker (5), Tyler (27), Upshur (84), Wayne (94), Webster (43), Wetzel (54), Wirt (23), Wood (272), Wyoming (39).

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.