781 new COVID cases, 7 deaths reported Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 781 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths on Dec. 14.

On Friday, it confirmed 772 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 308,985 (+781) total cases and 5,114 (+7) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,002 (-426) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, and a 57-year old female from Harrison County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old female from Logan County and a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County. These deaths occurred in November 2021.



“We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians and encourage vaccination to prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (55), Berkeley (895), Boone (92), Braxton (47), Brooke (89), Cabell (373), Calhoun (40), Clay (50), Doddridge (27), Fayette (252), Gilmer (7), Grant (103), Greenbrier (137), Hampshire (77), Hancock (121), Hardy (73), Harrison (310), Jackson (56), Jefferson (395), Kanawha (562), Lewis (69), Lincoln (89), Logan (121), Marion (249), Marshall (105), Mason (97), McDowell (83), Mercer (399), Mineral (112), Mingo (103), Monongalia (249), Monroe (68), Morgan (94), Nicholas (202), Ohio (212), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (13), Preston (108), Putnam (278), Raleigh (403), Randolph (77), Ritchie (36), Roane (78), Summers (53), Taylor (113), Tucker (9), Tyler (22), Upshur (70), Wayne (162), Webster (45), Wetzel (48), Wirt (24), Wood (323), Wyoming (79).

According to the dashboard, 1,083,703 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 908,046 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 276,955 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.