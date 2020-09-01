8 new deaths listed in daily DHHR report on coronavirus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting eight new deaths in its Tuesday coronavirus update.

The DHHR reports that as of 10 a.m. on Sept. 1, there have been 438,255 (+2,392) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,507 (+257) total cases and 222 (+8) deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 65-year-old woman from Kanawha County; an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County; a 65-year-old woman from Logan County; a 62-year-old woman from Logan County; an 82-year-old man from Logan County; a 41-year-old woman from Mingo County; and a 91-year-old woman from Kanawha County, according to a press release.

“This is another difficult day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families. Please continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 2,122 (+103) active cases and 8,163 (+146) recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (804), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (94), Cabell (544), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (360), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (104), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (269), Jackson (205), Jefferson (360), Kanawha (1,491), Lewis (32), Lincoln (119), Logan (493), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (105), McDowell (70), Mercer (311), Mineral (147), Mingo (249), Monongalia (1,170), Monroe (124), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (140), Putnam (286), Raleigh (366), Randolph (226), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (20), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (253), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (310), Wyoming (68).

The DHHR said delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Greenbrier, Hancock and Wirt counties in this report, according to the release.

