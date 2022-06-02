CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 696 new COVID cases and 9 additional deaths on June 2.

On Wednesday, 628 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths were reported.

The DHHR has reported 517,249 (+696) total cases and 6,971 (+9) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,117 (-29) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 67-year old male from Jefferson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 67-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old male from Ohio County, a 27-year old female from Wayne County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 100-year old female from Mineral County, and a 15-year old female from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January through May 2022, with three deaths occurring in September and December 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (10), Berkeley (156), Boone (20), Braxton (8), Brooke (17), Cabell (106), Calhoun (10), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (58), Gilmer (2), Grant (9), Greenbrier (30), Hampshire (20), Hancock (37), Hardy (13), Harrison (91), Jackson (12), Jefferson (106), Kanawha (210), Lewis (35), Lincoln (24), Logan (47), Marion (88), Marshall (29), Mason (41), McDowell (13), Mercer (83), Mineral (32), Mingo (23), Monongalia (125), Monroe (17), Morgan (7), Nicholas (56), Ohio (62), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (22), Putnam (66), Raleigh (97), Randolph (41), Ritchie (8), Roane (25), Summers (7), Taylor (30), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (43), Wayne (34), Webster (5), Wetzel (24), Wirt (4), Wood (56), Wyoming (37). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

According to the dashboard, 1,132,441 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 979,048 or 54.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 501,099 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.