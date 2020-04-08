A home health company is going above and beyond to ensure home-bound people feel a little less lonely during quarantine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The home health company Right at Home, located in Morgantown is going the extra mile during the stay at home order, to help people who live alone feel a little less lonely.

Right at Home is starting a free program called Social Connections. The program targets those who live by themselves and are feeling lonely during quarantine.

Employees from Right at Home will call a homebound individual and see how they are doing on a daily basis, providing a calming reassurance that somebody cares.

“We are dedicating a member of our staff to call someone once a day and kind of see how they are,” said owner, April Wintermoyer. “How are you doing today, what’s going on, kind of get to know them just kind of sharing their day so they’re not so isolated and they don’t feel so separated from the world.” 

To sign up for the program, call Right at Home at (304) 296-6600.

