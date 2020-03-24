A look into how weather impacts the spread of COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. – Whether it is watching the StormTracker12 weather team, or just looking out the window to see the sun and clouds; weather impacts the everyday lives of West Virginians.

So, hoow does weather necessarily impact the Coronavirus? There are some truths and some myths going around.

According to the World Health Organization, the new strand of the Coronavirus can be transmitted anywhere, including in hot and humid locations.

While the virus is able to be transmitted anywhere, one kink that scientists around the globe have seen is that above-average temperatures within cities in temperate climates are seeing a similar activity of COVID-19.

Scientists at the University of Maryland state that, “there is a similarity in the measures of average temperature (5-11°C or 41-52°F) and RH (44-84%) in the affected cities,” around the world, including here in the United States. The data from this study was from January through February of this year.

The World Health Organization also says that cold weather and snow cannot kill COVID-19.

This is because the Coronavirus cannot alter the body’s internal temperature despite the weather or outside temperature.