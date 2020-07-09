ACC becomes first power five conference to alter scheduling of fall sports

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 12: A general view of empty seats following the cancelation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The cancelation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that it will delay the start of fall Olympic Sports competition until at least September 1, marking the first official move by a power five conference to alter its scheduling due to COVID-19.

According to the ACC, this delay includes all exhibition and non-conference games men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. This decision was unanimously approved by the conference’s Board of Directors.

This ruling does not affect West Virginia football’s season opener on Sept. 5 against ACC opponent Florida State.

While the ACC is the first major conference to make a major ruling on its fall season, it is not the first Division I conference to make such a decision. On Wednesday, the Ivy League announced there would be no athletic competition until the end of the fall semester.