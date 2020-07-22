Active cases of coronavirus in Monongalia County, statewide on the decline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The number of active cases of coronavirus cases has dropped in Monongalia County and statewide.

Currently, the number of active cases in Monongalia County is 339, a drop from 394 on Monday. On the state level, there are 1,480 active cases and 3,625 recoveries, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. On Monday, there were 1,576 active cases in West Virginia.

The daily positive percentage is 1.06% for July 21, the most recent day for which data is available. This is a drop from 1.74% on Monday and 4.84% on July 16, which is the most recent peak.

Gov. Justice commented Wednesday on the status of hospitals in the state during the pandemic.

“We surely don’t have a run on our hospitals at this point in time. We have increased. We have 77 people that are hospitalized in the state,” said Justice.

The recent downturn has Justice cautiously optimistic about where the state is headed.

“I always am a believer that one robin doesn’t make spring, and, and this is more like one robin right now, as far as the reporting that we have. And so, we’ll go, and we’ll watch these numbers for a few more days, and then we’ll be able to react as to how much and what the benefits have been by making it mandatory that we wear masks,” Justice said.

Justice gave a recap of a virtual discussion he had Tuesday with college administrators in West Virginia about reopening plans for the fall semester. Justice said he understands that everyone wants to go back to campus, but he will not sign off on the idea without some coaxing.

“There’s no way Jim Justice is going to go with putting these kids back in school unless I am completely convinced to the very best of my abilities—now we all know we’ve got to manage some level of risk until we get a vaccine, and, er, and we’re able to stop this thing. We all know that.

“I absolutely promise you that there will be many, many more discussions, and everything. But, we will be making decisions very quickly because the decision time is upon us,” said Justice.

The governor announced support Wednesday for fire departments across the state that have seen a drop in funding during the pandemic, in many cases from not being able to hold fundraisers. Each of the 419 volunteer fire departments in the state will receive funding, according to Justice. He explained that the money is coming from a grant, and it will go directly to the fire departments.

“Today, through one of our grants, we’re going to be able to send $10,000 to each and every one of the 419 volunteer fire departments,” said Justice. “That’s going to be just slightly in excess—or, or just slightly under, rather—uh, $4.2 million.”

Free coronavirus testing is coming up at the end of next week in Gilmer and Marion counties. In Gilmer County, testing will be held July 31 and August 1 at the Gilmer County Health Department. Testing will run 7 a.m.–3 p.m. each day.

In Marion County, testing will run 9 a.m.–4 p.m. August 1 at Windmill Park in Fairmont.