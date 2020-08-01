Active cases of coronavirus up by 50 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports an increase of 50 active cases of coronavirus in its Aug. 1 update.

The DHHR reports that as of 10 a.m., there have been 287,084 (+3,236) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,735 (+93) total cases and 116 (+0) deaths, according to a press release.

As for active and recovered cases, there are 1,761 (+50) current active cases and 4,858 (+43) recoveries.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases, which are individuals who have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (629/22), Boone (76/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (316/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (129/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (72/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (96/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (186/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (282/5), Kanawha (795/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (62/0), Logan (137/0), Marion (168/4), Marshall (122/2), Mason (46/0), McDowell (31/1), Mercer (139/0), Mineral (107/2), Mingo (123/2), Monongalia (893/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (249/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (162/1), Raleigh (176/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (180/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (223/11), Wyoming (21/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jefferson County in this report, the DHHR said.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR, the release explains. Visit the dashboard for more detailed information.

On July 24, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the DHHR, the agency in charge of reporting the number of COVID-19 cases, will transition from providing twice-daily updates to one report every 24 hours. This is effective Aug. 1. The next report will be posted at 10 a.m. on Aug. 2.